WORLD CUP 2018: France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach final

Saint Petersburg: France reached the World Cup final on Tuesday after a second-half header from Samuel Umtiti gave team a 1-0 win over Belgium.

France Defender Samuel Umtiti scored the winning goal with a powerful header past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 51st minute.

It means the 1998 World Cup winners will play either England or Croatia in the final on Sunday. The second semi-final takes place at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

France will be the favourites to win the title after a strong performance against a star-studded Belgium side featuring the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Umtiti rose brilliantly to shrug off Marouane Fellaini and head in Antoine Griezmann's corner for his first goal of the tournament.

Samuel Umtiti fires France into the lead against Belgium.

Striker Olivier Giroud won the corner after turning Belgian defender Vincent Kompany, forcing him to put his goal-bound shot out of play.

France's football-loving President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian King Philippe were watching from the stands, along with Rolling Stones front-man Sir Mick Jagger.