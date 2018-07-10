Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor starrer “Mulk” releases its trailer

x
Advertisement

Here is trailer to an upcoming Indian cinematic “Mulk” which puts up two narratives, how life ends up like for an Indian Muslim family when it has fallen into the court’s grip for allegedly harboring a terrorist, and how does the family prove its patriotism to the court.

The drama film, jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, brings on screen Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer to defend the father (played by Rishi Kapoor) of the absconded terrorist after involvement in a bomb blast.

The film cast also includes Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Rajat Kapoor.

‘Mulk’ is all set to release on August 3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media
Hamza Ali Abbasi donates to CJP's fund for dam construction

Hamza Ali Abbasi donates to CJP's fund for dam construction

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media
Mila Kunis, John Oliver and others come together for animated film 'Wonder Park'

Mila Kunis, John Oliver and others come together for animated film 'Wonder Park'

Load More load more