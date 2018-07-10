Rishi Kapoor starrer “Mulk” releases its trailer

Here is trailer to an upcoming Indian cinematic “Mulk” which puts up two narratives, how life ends up like for an Indian Muslim family when it has fallen into the court’s grip for allegedly harboring a terrorist, and how does the family prove its patriotism to the court.

The drama film, jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, brings on screen Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer to defend the father (played by Rishi Kapoor) of the absconded terrorist after involvement in a bomb blast.

The film cast also includes Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Rajat Kapoor.

‘Mulk’ is all set to release on August 3.