Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 8, 2018

FIFA 2018: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England

Sochi, Russia: Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns.

The game finished 2-2 after extra-time following a late equaliser by Russia´s Mario Fernandes.

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

Croatia´s Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.

