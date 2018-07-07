Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 8, 2018

Russia 1 Croatia 1 at half-time in World Cup quarter-final

Sochi, Russia: Host nation Russia and Croatia were locked at 1-1 at half-time in their World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Friday as they compete for the right to play England in the semis.

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give Russia the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

