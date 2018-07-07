Russia 1 Croatia 1 at half-time in World Cup quarter-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sochi, Russia: Host nation Russia and Croatia were locked at 1-1 at half-time in their World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Friday as they compete for the right to play England in the semis.
Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give Russia the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.
Sochi, Russia: Host nation Russia and Croatia were locked at 1-1 at half-time in their World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Friday as they compete for the right to play England in the semis.
Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give Russia the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.
Comments