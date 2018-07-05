Int’l wrestlers enjoy traditional ‘mango lassi’, ‘Pan’ in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: International wrestlers who had arrived in Pakistan for Season 2018, an International Wrestling event being held in August, enjoyed traditional ‘mango lassi’ during their training session in Karachi.



According to reports, well-known wrestlers Bram, Tiny Iron, and Badshah Khan had their training session at a gym in Karachi where they had traditional ‘mango lassi’.

Several international wrestlers have arrived in Pakistan for Season 2018, an International Wrestling event being held in August.

The wrestlers will have show bouts at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The event is being organised by Ring of Pakistan in collaboration with ISPR to promote sports and encourage international players to visit peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

Well-known wrestlers Bram, Tiny Iron, Rebel and Badshah Khan have arrived in Pakistan. More than twenty wrestlers from all over the world including USA UK Germany France and Belgium are visiting Pakistan to attend international wrestling event.

The organisers on Wednesday announced this at a formal launch of the second season here at a local hotel in Karachi. Tiny Iron and Bram of England, Badshah Khan of France and Rebel, the female wrestler from the United States, were also present at the launching ceremony.

In Karachi, the event will be staged on August 29. This will be followed by the show in Islamabad on August 31, the organisers said.

Last year’s show was staged at a venue located at the KMC Sports Complex in Karachi but this time the organisers aim to stage it in a much better and commodious venue.

The organisers said that this time the event would be more reachable for the public.

Pakistani wrestler Badshah Khan, who lives in France, said that he was happy to be among his people again.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiny Iron said he likes ‘lassi’ and ‘Pan’ of Karachi. He also eat pan on the occasion.