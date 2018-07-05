Zafar Ali Shah quits PML-N, joins PTI

Following his discontent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zafar Ali Shah joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday.

Upon his meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Islamabad residence, Shah proclaimed that “Now, Imran Khan is my Quaid (Political leader).”

The former senator went on to state: “All of Pakistan is with Imran”, adding that he wishes to execute his role as politician.

The former PML-N leader was all praises for the PTI chief commenting that he has torn down numerous amoral entities within Pakistan, also adding that Khan’s background remains uncontaminated.

The PTI supremo amid an address to his workers stated: “Shah left the PML-N as he did not want to support the party's wrong policies."

He added further that Nawaz Sharif’s plea to defer the judgment in the Avenfieled reference case should be turned down.



Shah’s ties with PML-N started falling loose subsequent to his desire on becoming the mayor of Islamabad from which he contested election for a Union Council in the local bodies’ election of November 2015.