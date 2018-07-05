Bollywood stars meet Sonali Bendre’s family, extend support after shocking cancer diagnosis

Just hours after Indian actress Sonali Bendre shared on social media that she is suffering from ‘high-grade’ cancer, Bollywood celebrities poured out immense love and support to the actress who is undergoing treatment currently in New York.

Her close friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi went a step further and visited the Behl’s family in Mumbai to give love during this crucial time.

Both the actresses met with Sonali’s sister-in-law Shrishti Behl and pictures of their meeting were shared online. Huma had also replaced Sonali as the judge of India’s Best Dramebaaz recently.

Shrishti, while interacting with the media shared about Sonali's diagnosis, "Yes, it happened suddenly. Aisi sab baatein suddenly hi hoti hain. (Such things happen suddenly) Sonali is a fighter. She will definitely prevail. She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”