World Cup 2018: England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties to make qurter-finals

MOSCOW: England beat outstanding Colombia 4-3 on penalties in a thrilling last 16 World Cup match at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday.

England's captain Harry Kane gave his team the lead from the penalty spot in the 57th-minute but the Three Lions were pegged back right at the death when Yerry Mina rose highest at a corner.

Eric Dier had the best chance of extra-time but he contrived plant a free-header well over.

England blinked first in the penalty shootout with Jordan Henderson seeing his effort saved by David Ospina but Colombia missed the next two.

The Three Lions chase their first win in a tournament knock-out match for 12 years. Gareth Southgate’s team are the only former champions left in the competition following the shock exit of Spain and they finished second in Group H with two wins from three matches.



On the other hand, Columbia topped their group with a narrow win over Senegal in their final game.

