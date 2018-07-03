Brazil firm as bookmakers' favourites for FIFA World Cup 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KAZAN: Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favourites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.
France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in to 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan.
England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday.
Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.
Latest odds to win the World Cup:
3-1 Brazil
7-2 France
5-1 Belgium
6-1 England, Croatia
14-1 Uruguay
20-1 Colombia, Russia
33-1 Switzerland
40-1 Sweden
KAZAN: Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favourites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.
France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in to 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan.
England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday.
Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.
Latest odds to win the World Cup:
3-1 Brazil
7-2 France
5-1 Belgium
6-1 England, Croatia
14-1 Uruguay
20-1 Colombia, Russia
33-1 Switzerland
40-1 Sweden
Comments