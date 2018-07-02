Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Video: China’s Wei Yongli becomes Asia's fastest female sprinter

BEIJING: Chinese athlete Wei Yongli has become Asia's fastest female sprinter in two decades, Chinese media reported.

Wei made the record after clocking 10.99 seconds in the 100-meter preliminary at the int'l athletics meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

