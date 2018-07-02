Video: China’s Wei Yongli becomes Asia's fastest female sprinter

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese athlete Wei Yongli has become Asia's fastest female sprinter in two decades, Chinese media reported.
Wei made the record after clocking 10.99 seconds in the 100-meter preliminary at the int'l athletics meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.
BEIJING: Chinese athlete Wei Yongli has become Asia's fastest female sprinter in two decades, Chinese media reported.
Wei made the record after clocking 10.99 seconds in the 100-meter preliminary at the int'l athletics meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.
Comments