Uruguay beat Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal in World Cup last 16

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates

Sochi, Russia: Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.



It means that the world´s two top footballers have exited the tournament on the same day, after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out by France.

Messi and Ronaldo depart World Cup as new star Mbappe shines

Kazan, Russia: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi saw their World Cup dreams snuffed out on Saturday as French teenager Kylian Mbappe flew the flag for a new generation in Russia.

Ten goals were scored on a gripping first day of the knockout phase as France progressed to a quarter-final tie against Uruguay but Messi and Ronaldo may have played their last games on football´s biggest stage.

In the first match, France roared back to beat Argentina 4-3, with Mbappe scoring twice.

Later in Sochi, Ronaldo -- who started the World Cup with a hat-trick against Spain -- was powerless to prevent Portugal slipping out of the tournament as Edinson Cavani scored twice in a 2-1 win to send the European champions home.

Mbappe ´happy´ but says Pele ´on another level´

Kazan Arena, Russia: Teenage star Kylian Mbappe played down comparisons with Brazil legend Pele after stealing the show in a 4-3 victory for France that sent Argentina crashing out of the World Cup.



