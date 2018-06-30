Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Video: Bilawal Bhutto dodges kiss attempt

KARACHI:  Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto  just dodged an unwelcoming gesture  he encountered   during  his visit to the shrine of a sufi saint on Saturday.

The PPP  chief was to start his election campaign for Karachi's constituency of NA-246, prior  to which,  he headed to  Abdullah Shah Ghazi's (R.A) shrine– unknowing that a man would attempt to kiss him on the cheek.


x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Avalanche kills Austrian mountaineer in Pakistan

Avalanche kills Austrian mountaineer in Pakistan
Bilawal visits Abdul Shah Ghazi’s shrine, Lyari

Bilawal visits Abdul Shah Ghazi’s shrine, Lyari
PTI women workers toss hair accessories and bangles towards Ali Amin Ganadapur

PTI women workers toss hair accessories and bangles towards Ali Amin Ganadapur

Imran pledges to end corruption at ministerial level from day one

Imran pledges to end corruption at ministerial level from day one

Load More load more