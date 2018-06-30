Video: Bilawal Bhutto dodges kiss attempt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto just dodged an unwelcoming gesture he encountered during his visit to the shrine of a sufi saint on Saturday.
The PPP chief was to start his election campaign for Karachi's constituency of NA-246, prior to which, he headed to Abdullah Shah Ghazi's (R.A) shrine– unknowing that a man would attempt to kiss him on the cheek.
