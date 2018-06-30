Bilawal visits Abdul Shah Ghazi’s shrine, Lyari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to pay homage to the sufi saint today.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari then condoled with the family in Lyari who had lost six members in an unfortunate incident a few days ago.

The PPP chief also inaugurated his main campaign office in Lyari.

Speaking to party workers, he said he is looking forward to representing the people of Lyari.

“I will be directly working with the people to resolve their problems just like my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She struggled for the rights of the people of this country and I will continue her mission”, said Chairman Bilawal.

Later, he visited the shrine of Dhulley Shah Sabzwari in Lyari.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a regular visitor of the same shrine. It was an emotional moment for the PPP Chairman to see a tree that was planted by his late mother, which has now bloomed into a full-grown tree.

The PPP chief will start campaigning in the rest of the Sindh province from Monday (July 2).

After Sindh, he will campaign in South Punjab and then the rest of the country. Chairman PPP will be greeting his supporters all over the country during the PPP’s election campaign.