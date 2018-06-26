‘Sindh Nahi Darbaari Ka’, Bilawal reacts to Shahbaz’s election campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly reacted to PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif’s election campaign in Karachi, saying ‘Vote Mangnay Niklay Hein--Rasta Tak Pata Nahi Liyari Ka” (They came here to ask for vote even they don’t know the route to Lyari).



Bilawal took to twitter after Shahbaz Sharif kick started election campaign in Karachi here Tuesday. PPP Chairman said “Mazdoor Ka Hay Haari Ka ---Sindh Nahi Darbaari Ka’ (Sindh does not belongs to sycophant, it belongs to peasants and labourers)

Upon his arrival in Karachi on Monday to kick start his election campaign, Sharif avowed to strive for progress and affluence for the metropolis.

“We will make Karachi better than Lahore if given a chance. You are free to compare our performance with that of our competitors,” Shahbaz said.