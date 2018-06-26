Tue June 26, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Bollywood’s upcoming Fanney Khan sets out a teaser

Bollywood’s upcoming Fanney Khan has unveiled its teaser, featuring Anil Kapoor and Aishwaria Rai Bachchan, the story is going to revolve around a father putting efforts to groom his daughter as a musician, bringing her  to follow his passion  for music.

Anil Kapoor teased the highlights on social media, tweeting: ‘Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Redhead Aishwaria will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao for a romantic pairing, and give out two dance numbers for the movie, choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson who has worked with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

The movie, co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series, also comes in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network.

Fanney Khan will hit theatres on August 3.




