June 25, 2018
National

June 25, 2018

Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce his party‘s manifesto for the general elections 2018 in Islamabad this week, his spokesman said.

This will be PPP’s 10th manifesto in the last five decades, Bilawal’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, in a press statement on Monday.

The first manifesto for the General Elections – 1977 was unveiled by PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Former Prime Minister and PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had presented six manifestos in her life.

"Bilawal is going to unveil his first and party’s 10th manifesto in which he has inked many revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan," Khokhar said.

Senator Khokhar pointed out that PPP’s manifesto carries imminent programmes for the uplifting of the deprived and oppressed people of the country. As well, that manifesto would also address the problems of all the people across the board.

It merits mentioning that the PPP alone gives its manifesto for implementation on programmes after the elections.

The PPP vows that all the commitments made to the people through the manifesto would be honoured, the spokesman added.

