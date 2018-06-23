Sat June 23, 2018
June 23, 2018

Lahore cannot remain silent on PTI's unfair ticket distribution: Waleed Iqbal

LAHORE: PTI leader Waleed Iqbal express his dismay at his party’s choice of candidates seeking to contest from Lahore in the upcoming general elections.

“Lahore cannot remain silent on the unfair distribution of tickets in the city,” Iqbal told media persons here on Saturday.

The grandson of national poet Allama Iqbal said that justice was done to party's workers in Lahore on the issue of awarding of tickets.

“Our workers are facing exploitation and discrimination. Imran Khan needs to understand the difficulties being faced by them,” he stressed.

He said that he had been hearing the taunts of his workers for the past three days.

"Tickets were also issued to people I have never met or seen in Lahore," he lamented. 

Mr Iqbal, however, said that parliamentary board had made mistakes  in awarding of tickets. “But the good thing is they are reviewing their decision now,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan had been examining files instead of focusing on election campaign. 

He said that he would not part ways with Imran Khan or the PTI. 

