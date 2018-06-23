Sat June 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Share

Marvel to give Spider Man’s Cindy Moon her own film

Cindy Moon, the Korean-American super heroine from Marvel Comics, better known as Silk, might be getting her very own film in the imminent future.

Acclaimed producer Amy Pascal along with Sony Pictures are reportedly working on a film centered around the character of Korean-American Cindy Moon aka Silk, who was featured in the Spider-Man comics, earlier in 2014.

The story gets kicked off 13 years prior where a spider is accidentally exposed to radioactive rays at a science exhibit. The spider in its final hours ends up biting Peter Parker, enabling him of extraterrestrial powers.

That, however wasn’t the end of it as the spider goes on to bite another student present at the science fair, named Cindy Moon.

Unlike Parker, Moon loses control over her ethereal abilities.

The heroine has appeared in the former two Marvel movies as well but this will be the first time she gets featured in her super heroine role as Silk.

