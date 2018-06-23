Sat June 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

First track of Teefa in Trouble becomes an instant hit

LAHORE: The highly anticipated Pakistani film 'Teefa in Trouble' released its first music video that has unleashed a wave of excitement within fans.

The song titled ‘Item Number’ features two of the country’s most acclaimed powerhouses, lead actor of the film, Ali Zafar who also wrote the song, along with Coke Studio sensation Aima Baig.

The original sound track of the action-packed film was launched at a glitzy event in Lahore on Friday that was attended by numerous of the country’s luminaries, and has since then garnered over 200,000 YouTube views.

The musical track is highlighting the blistering captivation shared by the two lead characters played by Maya Ali and Ali Zafar. Apart from them, the romance/action film is also featuring Javed Sheikh, Faisal Qureshi, Mehmood Aslam, Nayyar Aijaz, Simi Raheal and many others.

The Ahsan Rahim directorial will be ready to hit theaters on July 20th.

Latest News

More From Entertainment

