18-foot long Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

INDIA: Carrying a python around the neck may supposedly be a picture friendly trend but it turned rather deadly for this Indian ranger who posed with an 18-foot long python.

Forest ranger Sanjay Dutta and his team caught the huge reptile in a village 600 km away from Kolkata, reported to have swallowed local goats and caused reptile killings.

Dutta was then rushing away from the crowd choking as the reptile formed an intolerable grip around his neck, alarming another man to help him pull off the python that weighed about 40 kg.