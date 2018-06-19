Tue June 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

18-foot long Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

INDIA: Carrying a python around the neck may supposedly be a picture friendly trend but it turned rather deadly for this Indian ranger who posed with an 18-foot long python.

Forest ranger Sanjay Dutta and his team caught the huge reptile in a village 600 km away from Kolkata, reported to have swallowed local goats and caused reptile killings.

x
Advertisement

Dutta was then rushing away from the crowd choking as the reptile formed an intolerable grip around his neck, alarming another man to help him pull off the python that weighed about 40 kg.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Harry and Meghan light up Royal Ascot as racing carnival begins

Harry and Meghan light up Royal Ascot as racing carnival begins
Airtel India under fire for replacing Muslim representative on customer’s demand

Airtel India under fire for replacing Muslim representative on customer’s demand

Mehbooba Mufti resigns after BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in IOK

Mehbooba Mufti resigns after BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in IOK
Yemen government forces enter Hodeida airport

Yemen government forces enter Hodeida airport
Load More load more