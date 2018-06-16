Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pregnant Sania Mirza looks beautiful in her green Eid dress

The Eid-ul-Fitr this year is a very special occasion for tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband cricket star Shoaib Malik, as they are expecting the birth of their first child. The couple is celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid with their family.

In a recent picture of the two, Sania completely glows ( the pregnancy glow) in her sea-green shalwar kameez suit.

x
Advertisement

Yesterday (June 16, 2018) on the occasion of Eid, Sania and Shoaib posted beautiful pictures and stories celebrating Eid on social media.

In these pictures, a pregnant Sania with a slight baby bump looking beautiful in designer, Apeksha’s sea-green creation while Shoaib chose to sport a white kurta-pyjama. The pictures were shared by Shoaib where he wished his fans as, “Eid Mubarak”

Eid Mubarak - @digitaldiarybyzoya

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Buttler keen to captain England again

Buttler keen to captain England again
Sri Lanka pile on runs to take 287-run lead against Windies

Sri Lanka pile on runs to take 287-run lead against Windies
Mendis, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka to 194-5 with 147-run lead

Mendis, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka to 194-5 with 147-run lead
FIFA World Cup: Brazil held 1-1 by Switzerland in World Cup

FIFA World Cup: Brazil held 1-1 by Switzerland in World Cup
Load More load more