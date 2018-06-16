Pregnant Sania Mirza looks beautiful in her green Eid dress

The Eid-ul-Fitr this year is a very special occasion for tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband cricket star Shoaib Malik, as they are expecting the birth of their first child. The couple is celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid with their family.

In a recent picture of the two, Sania completely glows ( the pregnancy glow) in her sea-green shalwar kameez suit.

Yesterday (June 16, 2018) on the occasion of Eid, Sania and Shoaib posted beautiful pictures and stories celebrating Eid on social media.

In these pictures, a pregnant Sania with a slight baby bump looking beautiful in designer, Apeksha’s sea-green creation while Shoaib chose to sport a white kurta-pyjama. The pictures were shared by Shoaib where he wished his fans as, “Eid Mubarak”



