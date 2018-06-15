Donald Trump predicted his nuclear summit with North Korea 19 years ago

President of the United States Donald Trump gave the world a glimpse into the future nearly 19 years earlier in an interview where he discussed the nuclear summit with North Korea which had taken place this week.



Back in 1999, the real estate tycoon in conversation with NBC news had stated that he would make negotiations with North Korea, foreshadowing the nuclear summit with North Korea that had taken place earlier this week.

He went on to add: “Now, if that negotiation doesn't work, you’d better solve the problem now than solve it later.”

The businessman had labeled the now-nuclear state as “sort of a wacko” further adding that “They’re going to have those weapons pointed all over the world and specifically at the United States.”

The discussion had gone on to foretell his future meeting with North Korean premier Kim Jong Un, with Trump stating that his primary decision will be a sit-down assembly, which he winded up doing just recently, nineteen years later in Singapore.

Moreover, Trump stated: “I deal with lots of people – if they think you're serious, they'll negotiate, and it'll never come to that.”