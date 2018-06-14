Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district on Thursday.
According to Kashmir Media Services, the troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district. The operation is going on for the past six days.
SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district on Thursday.
According to Kashmir Media Services, the troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district. The operation is going on for the past six days.
Comments