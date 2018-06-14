Thu June 14, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Services, the troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district. The operation is going on for the past six days. 

Eid ul-Fitr moon sighted in UAE: Khaleej Times

Turkey to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Friday

120 countries at UN condemn Israel over Gaza violence

Australian Alim committee says still reviewing Eid moon decision

