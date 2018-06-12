U.N. chief urges support for U.S.-North Korea agreement

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to offer support on carrying out the agreement on steps toward denuclearization between the United States and North Korea.



"Implementing today´s and previous agreements reached, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, will require patience and support from the global community, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.