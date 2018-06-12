Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spotted at wedding in Atlantic City

The buzz of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American pop star Nick Jonas have reportedly been affiliated in a romantic relationship that has left the world in jolted.

After getting spotted at JFK earlier this week, the duo was detected attending a wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, images of which have started surfacing the internet.

As per media reports, the Jonas Brother had brought the Baywatch actor as his plus-one to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s nuptials.

The Quantico starlet can be seen donning a gold wrap dress with matching heels and sunglasses, alongside the American singer, who is looking dapper in a navy blue suit paired with white shoes.

The speculated couple had previously been captured together as well, rejoicing on a yacht during the Memorial Day Weekend. The two had made a public appearance prior to that as well at 2016’s Met Gala.