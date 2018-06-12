Tue June 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spotted at wedding in Atlantic City

The buzz of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American pop star Nick Jonas have reportedly been affiliated in a romantic relationship that has left the world in jolted.

After getting spotted at JFK earlier this week, the duo was detected attending a wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, images of which have started surfacing the internet.

As per media reports, the Jonas Brother had brought the Baywatch actor as his plus-one to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s nuptials.

The Quantico starlet can be seen donning a gold wrap dress with matching heels and sunglasses, alongside the American singer, who is looking dapper in a navy blue suit paired with white shoes.

The speculated couple had previously been captured together as well, rejoicing on a yacht during the Memorial Day Weekend. The two had made a public appearance prior to that as well at 2016’s Met Gala.

