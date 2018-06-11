Jahnvi Kapoor’s debut film ‘Dhadak’ launches first trailer

MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated debut film of Jahnvi Kapoor “Dhahdak” has finally unveiled its first trailer and the new faces starring in lead roles are undeniably a breath of fresh air.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial, a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film ‘Sairat’, in spite of hinting a clichéd romantic story of a young couple encountering challenges, is exhibiting the plot in a fresh and innovative light set in a small-town in India with an indication of a probable tragic ending.

Coming from the makers of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’ the film is a debut project for the lead actors, the late Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and the step-brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, along with Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ashutosh Rana and many other notable stars.

Produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated for release on July 20.