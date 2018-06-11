Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jahnvi Kapoor’s debut film ‘Dhadak’ launches first trailer

x
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated debut film of Jahnvi Kapoor “Dhahdak” has finally unveiled its first trailer and the new faces starring in lead roles are undeniably a breath of fresh air.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial, a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film ‘Sairat’, in spite of hinting a clichéd romantic story of a young couple encountering challenges, is exhibiting the plot in a fresh and innovative light set in a small-town in India with an indication of a probable tragic ending.

Coming from the makers of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’ the film is a debut project for the lead actors, the late Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and the step-brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, along with Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ashutosh Rana and many other notable stars.

Produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated for release on July 20.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to be sent to Pakistan, demands Hindu group

Priyanka Chopra to be sent to Pakistan, demands Hindu group
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party
Ryan Gosling goes to space as Neil Armstrong in upcoming film ‘First Man’

Ryan Gosling goes to space as Neil Armstrong in upcoming film ‘First Man’
US television studio slammed for double standards after 'Quantico' apology

US television studio slammed for double standards after 'Quantico' apology

Load More load more