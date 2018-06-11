Former PM Abbasi fined Rs750 for crossing speed limit

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi has been fined by the Motorway police on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway when his vehicle was caught by a speed camera.

The previous head of government was handed a fine of Rs750 for breaching traffic laws near Ravi Toll Plaza.

During the occurrence, the ex- leader was present inside the car which was being driven by his driver.



The Motorway police had fined then National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq last year as well, after he was found speeding near Khanqah Dogran on the M2 Motorway. Both vehicles belonging to the former speaker were given a penalty of Rs2,500 for infringement of traffic rules.

The Motorway police have emphasized that all vehicles comply with the rules of the freeway that is under close vigilance by them.