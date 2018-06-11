Priyanka Chopra to be sent to Pakistan, demands Hindu group

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been under the public’s scrutiny since a while now after the highly contentious Quantico episode that ignited fury in India, and now things are leading up to even more hostile responses.

Following the apologies by both the network which airs the show ABC, and lead actor Priyanka Chopra herself, reports have revealed that radical group Hindu Sena broke out in protests against the Indian actor, stating she has been “degrading Hindus as terrorists and saying India sponsors terror to “frame” Pakistan.”

Amid the protests, placards reading hostile remarks were swayed around demanding that the Baywatch actor be sent to Pakistan, as well as a boycott on all of Chopra’s work and brands that she supports.

A statement released by the group read “Started her career by crying foul about being ill-treated and being victim of racism in United States, Priyanka Chopra used derogatory reference to India and Hindus in her American series, Quantico.”

It further added: “A woman, who is a daughter of an Indian Army officer, who got a chance to represent India and was crowned Miss World, Bollywood actor and part of other national and international humanitarian projects and UN goodwill mmbassador has stooped to such lows to gain a few dollars and some fame and a desperate attempt to fit in international circle(s) is utterly shameful and disgraceful.”

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has stepped forward on Twitter voicing her support for Chopra saying: “When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?”