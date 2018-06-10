Sun June 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

SC summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has ordered media groups to summon on Monday who have not been paying salaries to their staff.

The directives came from a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during a hearing on Sunday due to contravene of the earlier order.

Justice Saqib Nisar responded to the defiance, redirecting the concerned media owners to summon on personal capacity, including Secretary Information.

The apex court order further suspended the dismissal of journalists by media groups.

