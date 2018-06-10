SC summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Supreme Court has ordered media groups to summon on Monday who have not been paying salaries to their staff.
The directives came from a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during a hearing on Sunday due to contravene of the earlier order.
Justice Saqib Nisar responded to the defiance, redirecting the concerned media owners to summon on personal capacity, including Secretary Information.
The apex court order further suspended the dismissal of journalists by media groups.
