NA-247 becomes a combat zone with prominent leaders fighting for Karachi seat

KARACHI: National Assembly Constituency 247 will be the combat zone of the upcoming general elections in the metropolis with multiple high-flying political leaders joining the race for a single seat.

NA 247 of the city’s south will welcome back Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had come out triumphant in the 2013 general elections.

Apart from that independent candidate and lauded civil liberty activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir will also be returning to the constituency after he was unsuccessful in retaining the seat in the 2013 general elections.

Former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf who is presently dwelling in Dubai has decided to file his nomination papers for NA 247.

Moreover, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will put forward senior leader Farooq Sattar on the frontline.

Mustufa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) who returned to Pakistan in 2016 after parting ways with MQM will also be joining the race for NA 247 for the first time in the election route.