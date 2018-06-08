‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ unveils new trailer

Superhero fanatics prepare to buckle up as yet another Spiderman movie is about to hit the box office, but this time with an animated adaptation titled ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, which just unveiled its first trailer.



The endlessly rebooted character is introduced as a non-white Spiderman for the first time on screen, which goes by the name of Miles Morales, muddling through his mundane life in high school and coping with his superhero standing alongside that. The Spider-verse gives a sneak peek into the innovative realm where there can be more than one Spiderman.



The directorial by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman is featuring the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Live Schreiber and Lily Tomlin.

Under the production of Avi Arad and others, the film will hit theaters on December 14th 2018.