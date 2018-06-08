Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jemima warns Reham in letest tweet

KARACHI: Lashing out at Reham Khan for her manuscript which Jemima said "libelous", former wife of Imran Khan said; "Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned."

Jemima’s letest tweet clearly suggested that Reham’s book manuscript is libelous about her son, warning that she will not allow anyone to defame her children.


Earlier Jemima’s Goldsmith had said that she will be funding the defamation case of her eldest son Sulaiman Isa Khan against Reham Khan if Reham’s book is published in the United Kingdom.

Jemima  said that she will be “suing for defamation & breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son & in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories”.

Sulaiman Khan,19, independent and has the right to take legal actions on his own but his mother announced that she will be funding his case about the parts of the manuscript which relate to him when he was 16-year-old – that’s related to 2015 when Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan and lived in Banigala.

While speaking with  Geo News Reham revealed that  her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scared of it.

Last year, former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai, while alleging Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages, had said that he urged females to use BlackBerry so messages could not be traced.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Light drizzle brings little respite for Karachiites

Light drizzle brings little respite for Karachiites
U.S VP Mike Pence telephones caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

U.S VP Mike Pence telephones caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk
Ex-chairman Senate joins PTI

Ex-chairman Senate joins PTI
Bill Gates telephones COAS General Bajwa

Bill Gates telephones COAS General Bajwa
Load More load more