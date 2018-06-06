Macron, Trudeau affirm support for ´strong´ multilateralism ahead of G7





Ottawa: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support Wednesday for "strong" multilateralism, less than 48 hours before a G7 summit at which US protectionism will take center stage.

In a joint statement sent to AFP, the two leaders said they "support a strong, responsible, transparent multilateralism to face the global challenges," while Trudeau said conversations around the G7 table with US President Donald Trump will be "difficult."