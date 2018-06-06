Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Hichki' all set to screen at Shanghai Film Festival

After leaving an impressive mark at the Indian box office, Rani Mukherjee’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ is all set to be screened at 21st Shanghai International Film Festival.

The screening will take place as part of The Belt and Road Week of the festival that is scheduled to be held from June 16 to June 25.

Director Siddharth Malhotra expressing immense joy over his film's selection said, “I am absolutely looking forward to presenting ‘Hichki’ at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It’s a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film.”

He added, “I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause 'Hichki' has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think 'Hichki' will take her to a whole new global audience.”

'Hichki' marks Rani Mukherjee’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

It will be showcased at the film festival on June 16. Siddharth Malhotra will interact with members of the audience after the screening.

The film chronicles the life of a dedicated teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome.  The critically acclaimed movie is an adaptation of the 2008 film 'Front of The Class'.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Here’s the trailer to ‘Transformers’ upcoming sequel about Bumblebee

Here’s the trailer to ‘Transformers’ upcoming sequel about Bumblebee
Trailer of film on women-led robbery - ‘Widows' - kicks off

Trailer of film on women-led robbery - ‘Widows' - kicks off

Mortal Engines’ trailer is out!

Mortal Engines’ trailer is out!
Musician Salman says helping Jemima seek legal advice against Reham

Musician Salman says helping Jemima seek legal advice against Reham
Load More load more