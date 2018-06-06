Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Hichki' all set to screen at Shanghai Film Festival

After leaving an impressive mark at the Indian box office, Rani Mukherjee’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ is all set to be screened at 21st Shanghai International Film Festival.



The screening will take place as part of The Belt and Road Week of the festival that is scheduled to be held from June 16 to June 25.

Director Siddharth Malhotra expressing immense joy over his film's selection said, “I am absolutely looking forward to presenting ‘Hichki’ at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It’s a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film.”

He added, “I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause 'Hichki' has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think 'Hichki' will take her to a whole new global audience.”

'Hichki' marks Rani Mukherjee’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.



It will be showcased at the film festival on June 16. Siddharth Malhotra will interact with members of the audience after the screening.



The film chronicles the life of a dedicated teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. The critically acclaimed movie is an adaptation of the 2008 film 'Front of The Class'.







