Mon June 04, 2018
National

June 4, 2018

Chief Justice takes notice of acute water shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Monday took notice of the acute shortage of water supply throughout the country.

Notices have been issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Secretary CADD, Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and Chairman CDA.

The matter has fixed in court at Islamabad and subsequently at respective Branch Registries with regard to such water shortage.

The matter would be heard at principal seat Islamabad Court on June 7.

