Pakistan name 15-member squad for Scotland T20s

LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday named a 15-member squad for two Twenty20 International series against Scotland.

Injured Babar Azam has been replaced by Haris Sohail in the squad.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur announced the team.

The two-match T-20I series will be played on June 12 and 13, 2018, respectively.

The T-20I squad from West Indies series has been retained other than Babar Azam who got injured during the first Test match against England at Lord’s.

T20 Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed, Captain) (WK), Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shanwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi