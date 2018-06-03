Sun June 03, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 3, 2018

Whale dies of swallowing 80 plastic bags

THAILAND: A small pilot whale has died after swallowing 80 plastic bags that weigh about 8kg (17lbs).

The suffering whale was spotted unable to swim in the Na Thap Canal, just north of the Malaysian border, Thailand’s marine authorities informed.

The whale vomited five plastic bags when it was rescued on May 28 but died Friday, reported Channel News Asia.

“This plastic rubbish made the whale sick and unable to hunt for food,” the department said.

Globally, eight million tonnes of plastic - bottles, packaging and other waste - are dumped into the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, the United Nations Environment Programme said in December.

