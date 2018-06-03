Shahid Kapoor completes 15 years in Hindi cinema

MUMBAI: From being a background dancer in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dil Tou Pagal Hai’ to being one of the most sought-after actors of current times, Shahid Kapoor's career span has successfully reached the 15-year mark.



Shahid, who is still basking in the glory of his recent release ‘Padmaavat’, says that in all these 15 years he has become a changed man now.

“It has been 15 years in this industry and I’ve given a large part of my life to it, so I want to maximize my effort for this job. Yeah, I’m a very different person today,” Shahid said.

He appeared for the first time as a male lead in 2003’s Ishq Vishq in his debut movie, and since then there has been no looking back for him.

“It’s been a journey of a young kid who didn’t know what it meant to be an actor. And now I understand my privilege and responsibilities and I am thankful for it. I’m also proud of what I’ve achieved and I feel the need to grow and evolve,” Shahid Kapoor revealed in an email.

The Udta Punjab-star, who will be next seen stepping in the shoes of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in his first remake film, said, “I’ve actually seen the film and loved both the lead actors and all the actors in the film; so there is this huge responsibility of a film that has achieved cult status and we want to make it as well if not better.”

Urging young people to keep the spark within them alive at all times, he said, “People who are young, somehow seem to lack the drive and don’t seem to be excited or charged and lack momentum. There are people who are much older, who have immense drive which is internally found. It comes when you’re truly passionate about something."

“The fire is within and comes from the need to achieve something. If you have no need or desires, there won’t be anything to be excited about,” he added.

The 37-year-old actor is a hands-on father of a baby girl and is expecting his second child.

“I just want to be there for my daughter and my second child! I want to spend my life with them. I want to know about their life. I hope that I’m a good influence. I hope I’m not stuck up and can allow them to fly. They have their own identity and destiny… Your job is to be there when they need you, that’s it, Shahid shared.

The actor’s next films are ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.