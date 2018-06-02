Sat June 02, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed gives his vocal in another Naat

LONDON: Sarfraz Ahmed seems to be making notch in singing as well – reciting Naat now and then.

Sarfraz gave his vocals in ‘Sabz Gumbad Walay’, and this isn’t his first attempt. Among numerous, here’s another one that he casually recited after winning the May Test – one against England this Sunday at Lord’s.

This cricket team captain even happens to have made Nawaz Sharif almost cry during a ceremony when Sarfraz recited Naat at PM House back in July 2017.

Sarfraz is not only a good naatkhwan but he is also a Haafiz-e-Qur’an.

