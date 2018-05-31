SC orders withdrawal of vehicles beyond entitlement till mid night

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to withdraw vehicles used by ministers and departments without entitlement till mid-night.



The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed these orders while hearing a suo motu notice of utilisation of sport utility vehicles by the ministers and officers beyond their entitlements.

As the proceedings started, a federal law officer submitted a report which stated that 105 vehicles werepresently being used by the members of federal cabinet and departments, whereas 191 were being used by Punjab''s cabinet and departments.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a Land Cruiser and three double cabinautomobiles, whereas federal ministers Abid Sher Ali and Kamran Michael had been given a Mercedes Benz each.

Khurshid Shah, the leader of the opposition in National Assembly, and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali have a bulletproof car each, he added.

The law officer informed the court that no government officer or minister had the right to have a government vehicle in excess of 1800cc.

At this, the chief justice directed Punjab chief secretary to withdraw all vehicles used beyond officialentitlement till mid-night today.

The bench also summoned former law minister Zahid Hamid on knowing that he possessed a luxury vehicle, adding that others who have indulged in the same practice would also be called for explanation.

The bench further observed that two extra vehicles from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the bulletproof car from Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah should be withdrawn by 12 mid-night.

APP/syh/rsdAPP/P:lhr/X:ftp/L:usz/E:usz/I:rkg/E:rkg/I:usz/E:usz/I:azm/R:azmP:16:42/X:16:44/L:16:46/E:16:48/E:16:49/E:17:40/R:19:45LOGNO: 2955/31/2018 7:45:17 PMversion: 0

Print