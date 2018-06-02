Sat June 02, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Saudi Arabia passes law to criminalise sexual harassment

Jeddah: Saudi monarch Salman bin Abdul Aziz has passed a new law to criminalize sexual harassment, according to local media.

English daily Saudi Gazette reported that the law was approved by the Council of Ministers chaired by King on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Shoura Council of the Kingdom passed a draft law on Monday which would introduce a prison term of up to five years and a maximum penalty of SR300,000 ($80,000).

It is “a very important addition to the history of regulations in the Kingdom,” Shoura Council member Latifa Al-Shaalan said.

“It fills a large legislative vacuum, and it is a deterrent,” she added.

“(The legislation) aims at combating the crime of harassment, preventing it, applying punishment against perpetrators and protecting the victims in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom which are guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a statement from the Shoura Council said. 

