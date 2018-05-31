Shakira has no plan to play concert in Israel, tweets promotor





LOS ANGELES: Rejecting the romours regarding Shakira’s concert in Tel Aviv, her tour promoter says that superstar pop singer was never scheduled to perform in Israel.

Supporters, who want her not to play concert in Israel in face of worldwide outcry, celebrated the announcement that Shakira will not perform in Israel this summer.

Rejecting the reports regarding her performance in Israel, the tour promoters of the Colombian-born singer, 41, on Monday announced, via Twitter, that the report was incorrect and there were currently no plans for the singer to perform in Israel.





Earlier this month some media outlets reported that the pop superstar Shakira would perform in Tel Aviv on July 9.

Meanwhile, it was also being reported that the multiple Grammy award winner, who has penned hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka” postponed her concert due to the situation on the Gaza border.

Shakira had announced earlier this month that she would perform in Lebanon on July 13 at the Cedar International Festival as part of her El Dorado World Tour. Held in the mountain town of Bsharri, the festival will attract some 14,000 attendees, according to the festival website.

Supporters of the BDS boycott of Israel took to social media to celebrate the news Shakira would not perform in Israel.

“We welcome news that Shakira will not be performing in Tel Aviv, dashing Israel’s hopes to use her name to art-wash its latest massacre in Gaza,” the group posted. “Artists, especially UN Goodwill Ambassadors, have a moral duty not to be complicit in covering up human rights violations & apartheid.”





The superstar pop singer has never performed in Israel, but participated in president Shimon Peres’s 2011 presidential conference.