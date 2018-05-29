Tue May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018

Federal cabinet approves national internal security, transport, film, culture policies

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Internal Security Policy - 2018-2023, National Transport Policy of Pakistan - 2018, National Film Policy and National Culture Policy.

The federal cabinet which met here at the PM House with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair, approved the appointment of MD NESPAK and the Board of Directors of National Security Printing Corporation of Pakistan (NSPC).

Appointment of DG Civil Aviation Authority, on acting charge basis, was also approved in the meeting.

The meeting approved the name of Mr Mujeeb Ahmed Khan for appointment as the Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan.

Re-Constitution of IPO Policy Board was approved.

The cabinet approved reconstitution of the 8th Wage Board for Newspapers Employees by appointing two additional members on the Board.

The federal cabinet also approved Cancer Control Programme formulated by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination.

Besides, the cabinet also took a number of decisions on various national issues, policies and appointments.

