Boxer Amir Khan accused of adultery yet again

Just when British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is grabbing eye balls again after another woman stepped forward alleging the sportsman of having an affair.

Twenty-two year old beautician, Sophia Hammani has stepped forward a month after the boxing legend became father to his second child, stating she had proceeded with the advances thinking he and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are divorced.

Talking to international media outlet, Sophia had made assertions that the sporting legend had perpetrated adultery after the two met at a club in London. According to her the incident had occurred only 17 days after his wife and ex-model gave birth to their second child.

She went on further stating that she found out about him still being married to Faryal when she reached her apartment following the romantic entanglement and saw a picture of the couple on Instagram before they headed to Pakistan for the month of Ramadan.

“…He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man,” stated Sophia.

She went on to say: “That must be every wife’s nightmare. That poor woman. She [Faryal] needs to bin him off once and for all. Surely this is unforgivable?”