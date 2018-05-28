A sequel to Ant Man soon to hit screens

Ant-Man and the Wasp is an upcoming American superhero action film based on two Marvel Comics characters Scott Lang, the Ant-Man and Dyne, the Wasp.



Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is a sequel to 2015's Ant-Man.

The movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Van Dyne, alongside Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Ant-Man and the Wasp was officially announced in October 2015 while the filming took place from August to November 2017, at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County, Georgia, as well as Metro Atlanta, San Francisco, Savannah, Georgia, and Hawaii.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to be released on 6th July 2018 in the United States in IMAX and 3D.