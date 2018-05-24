Judge interrupts Maryam Nawaz as she reads commas and full stops in written statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday recorded her statement in Accountability Court in connection with Avanfield corruption reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had to cut her off when she started reading a written statement along with comas and full stops.

When the judge asked her not to read the commas and full stops, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said her lawyer had asked her to read the full statement.

According to Geo News, Maryam Nawaz recorded asnwers to 46 questions out of 128 when the hearing was adjourned to Friday.

Before Maryam, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had answered 128 questions in the court.