Unique Spartan race kicks off in China

BEIJING: The two-day Spartan Race in China kick-started recently with over ten thousand men and women taking part in the sport in teams, trying to overcome obstacles as part of their 11-mile long race.



The Spartan Race gives ordinary participants a chance to feel their own mortality. The competition entails six weeks of preparations culminate in a 9km military drill camp-style tasks.

These tasks are around 20 in number. The race honours the team that completes all the tasks before other teams with the winning title.