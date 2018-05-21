George and Amal Clooney steal the show at the royal wedding

It appears that this entire weekend is going to be about those who stole the show at the royal wedding and day one steered its brightest 'guests' spotlight on the Clooney family, the Beckhams, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Pippa Middleton, and two of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends.

Nothing much has been on the headlines except for those who were spotted at the royal wedding and wearing what – and perhaps also who appeared intensely touched by Michael Curry’s heart touching address on the redemptive power of love that was quoted liberally from the black spiritual tradition.

The celebrity lane had many walking in at the royal wedding in a slim midi dress as Amal Clooney shone in a custom Stella McCartney midi dress and bonus attention for the selection in yellow with a matching hat and Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup. The British human rights lawyer looked equally charming as husband George Clooney walking alongside in a classic grey suit and a blue shirt.

David Beckham, in a black suit, walked in with spouse Victoria Beckham in her long midi dress with a slit neckline, pairing her entire black outfit with orange heels.

Trends include Oprah Winfrey's last-minute switch from bright white to a teal pink dress by Stella McCartney, Serena William's appearance also, in a light pink dress whereas Ms. Markle's friend and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra turned royal in a lilac lunch suit by Vivienne Westwood, with Pati Dubroff's pastel makeup.

There were Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas, two of Prince Harry's girlfriends who parted on good terms, walking to St George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.

Chelsy was spotted walking happier as ever in a navy Alaia dress and eventually trolled on social media for a serious facial expression while the royal couple exchanged their vows. On the other hand, Bonas came in a colorful Eponine London dress.

Meanwhile, the social media is storming with puns and criticisms, some included backlashes at Kate Middleton for donning a white dress to another’s wedding and another at David and Victoria Beckham for appearing as if they’re rather walking hand in hand to a funeral ‘for wearing black’. No offense. That’s all fun and games as long as it’s cheering.

At the end of the day, Prince Harry’s facial expressions throughout the nuptials at the Windsor Castle did restore everyone’s faith in love and that was indeed very beautiful.

'You look amazing - I missed you' Prince Harry said after Ms. Megan had walked down the aisle in a white Givenchy dress to exchange the vows.