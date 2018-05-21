Imran, ICC condemn terrorist attack on Jalalabad cricket ground

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has condemned yesterday's terrorist attack during a night-time cricket match in Afghanistan.

At least eight people were killed and dozens others injured as a bomb explosion struck Jalalabad’s cricket ground in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar Province.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has denied involvement in a statement.



The PTI chief took to Twitter on Saturday to condemn the blast that targeted fans gathered during the match on Friday.

"Condemn the terrorist attack in Jalalabad on a cricket ground while match was in progress last night. It is sad that the emerging Afghan cricketers, who have brought so much joy to their war-torn country, are being targeted," Khan tweeted.



Separately, International Cricket Council (ICC) has also tweeted condemnation on behalf of CEO David Richardson and expressed sympathy for the grieving families there Saturday.

Chairperson Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACP) Atif Mashal said in a Twitter statement that cricket is pride of the nation and such attacks abolishes peace and harmony in the country.



According to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, a number of officials were among the dead, including a Laghman Province official, Nekmal Waziri, and the organizer of the match, Hedayatullah Zahir when three explosions blew at the Spinghar Cricket Ground Friday night.