Thu May 17, 2018
World

AFP
May 16, 2018

8 dead as suicide blast hits Baghdad mourners

Baghdad, May 16, 2018 (AFP) -Eight people were killed and about 30 others wounded Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a tent filled with mourners in Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The attack hit the Taji district in the north of the Iraqi capital at around 1030 GMT, a police source said.

Medical sources at a local hospital had given an earlier toll of four dead.

Security forces central command said the attack had "killed and wounded civilians" without providing figures.

The police source said some members of the Hashed al-Shaabi militia that was influential in the fightback against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in the past three years were among those killed.

IS has lost most of the territory it seized in Iraq in 2014 but still carries out regular individual attacks.

